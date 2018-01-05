Lindsay Lohan make-up

Lindsay's make-up is a little OTT for our taste. The contouring on those cheek bones looks like it was painted on!



Also, if you have fair freckly skin like Lohan let your freckles show through your foundation - if you lose them you've applied way too much product.



To improve on Lindsay's make-up go for either big red lips or striking eyes - Lindsay has gone for both and it's just too much.



For this glam look a red lip is perfect - she just needs to tone down that catflick eye liner and ditch the false lashes. Sometimes when it comes to looking beautiful less is more.









