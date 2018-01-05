|
Lindsay Lohan's gold cleavage dress for Liz & Dick premiere
Lindsay Lohan: Get the look
If you want to rock a sparkly, champagne look with a flash of red here is all you need...
This sequin cuff dress from River Island, which is cleverly draped to make your figure look insanely hourglass, this pair of sparkle encrusted platforms - from our fave high street shoe store ALDO, and this pair of amazeballs earrings from Topshop.
Ursula Dewey
21/11/2012
