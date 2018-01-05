Lindsay Lohan: Get the look

If you want to rock a sparkly, champagne look with a flash of red here is all you need...



This sequin cuff dress from River Island, which is cleverly draped to make your figure look insanely hourglass, this pair of sparkle encrusted platforms - from our fave high street shoe store ALDO, and this pair of amazeballs earrings from Topshop.



We think they bring just the right amount of edgy to the outfit.



So what are you waiting for? Here's where to buy...