>
>
>
Essentials
Lindsay Lohan's gold cleavage dress for Liz & Dick premiere
  
The dress
In this article

The dress


Cream Ruched Dress
RRP: £38.00
Available from River Island

21/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born100 baby names fit for a royal
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         