Little Mistress dresses: New premium collection launches

 
We are already big fans of Little Mistress - their selection of dresses is always up to date so we always have something to look forward to for our next Friday night out.

So when we heard Little Mistress are set to drop a brand new premium offering we got a little excited.

Just in time for New Year's Eve their premium range will offer us trend hungry girls some serious glamour, glitz and sex appeal.

With plenty of heavily embellished dresses we're keen to check out what's on offer - as these dresses are set to be special wardrobe pieces that are bound to turn heads.

Launching on 24th December the collection will kick off with this embellished body con and a nude chiffon and tribal sequin dress.

Look out for plenty of other embroidered and embellished dresses and pieces in on-trend hues - like cobalt blue, lemon yellow and dazzling white.

Plus for premium style dresses it's all deliciously affordable post Christmas with prices starting from £70.00. Sounds good right?

We're excited!

Check out our fave look from the new collection...



24/12/2012
