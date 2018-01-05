Lydia Bright's SS13 collection: Fun, feminine & 50s style

In this article

















From TOWIE to fashion designer , Lydia Bright has made quite an impressive leap in just a few years! We caught up with the 26-year-old reality star turned designer dab hand at the preview of her SS13 collection to find out a bit more about her inspiration as well as her exciting transition into the fashion industry.The SS13 collection follows her first and incredibly successful foray into the design world, and frankly, we love it! She told us: “It’s feminine, floaty 50s style - but it’s not old-fashioned, I like giving it a bit of sex appeal!”That much we can see! There are floral prints, 3D appliques, embellishment and oodles of lace teamed with bare backs, sheer panels and plenty of figure hugging fabric. We think it’s the perfect balance between sexy and feminine fashion.As for her design credentials, it seems obvious now that this super stylish, impeccably dressed Essex girl was destined for a career in fashion.“I always knew I wanted to follow a fashion path,” she told us “all the women in my family are involved in fashion in some way other!”Originally Lydia planned to undertake a fashion journalism course at uni, but then along came TOWIE and things changed.“It definitely stopped me going to uni, but I am so grateful for TOWIE. It enabled me to boost my presence and get into fashion design in the first place.”So what now? She’s conquered reality TV and made a decent inroad into fashion: “Shoes, accessories handbags and the like are all in the pipeline, definitely. I’m just working on building the brand, but that sort of thing would go hand in hand with what I’m doing now.”We say: yay! We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this bright star, but right now we’re all about shopping her latest collection.Ready...Collection imagery by Parisa Walklett