Lydia Rose Bright's summer mac: TOWIE fashion essential

We spotted Lydia Bright wearing this lovely mac on set while filming TOWIE, and we fell in love... check out the floral pint!

The blonde bombshell is one of the best dressed in this season's TOWIE and it's for reasons like this well-chosen mac.

The emerald green hue and large floral print make it a winner for a summer wardrobe - just throw over your Chanel style shorts and team with heels for light weather protection and instant chic.

Available from Mina - one of our fave new places to shop online - we're glad to see Lydia Rose has discovered it too.

We think it's the perfect length to show off those perfect pins.

From accessories, to on-trend tops and sorts of floaty gorgeousness - put them on your shopping radar immediately!

Vesta jacket
RRP: £68.00
Available from Mina



01/08/2012
