Megan Fox reveals amazing post pregnancy body in red hot dress

 
Megan Fox always looks glossy and gorgeous to a standard that seems near on impossible and she did it again last night at the premiere for her new film 'This is 40'.

Who would believe the slim starlet gave birth just three months ago? The new mummy looked her usual tone and trim self in this wine red dress - and we have to say - she looked hot!

We love her glam waves and super shiney hair - and we just adore that metallic clutch and the studded shoes.

It's those lil' references to her inner rock chick that we can't get enough of - Megan Fox is her own brand of glam rock and we want a piece of it.

That's why we've rounded up the key pieces for Megan's red carpet look at high street prices! You don't have to be an A list yummy mum to look this scrumptious!

13/12/2012
