Megan Fox reveals amazing post pregnancy body in red hot dress
  
Get the look: Megan Fox
Getting Megan Fox's banging burgundy look is easy.

Start with a fitted shift dress like this one from Dorothy Perkins and team with a pair of black studded heels to add some attitude and elegance.

We love this pair from Carvela. We love their smattering of studs and tapered shape - tres chic.

Finally add a cute hand held clutch bag - this black box clutch from John Lewis is just the thing to get Fox's look without spending a small fortune.

Finish your look with some soft glossy waves and a slick of deep red lipstick like this one by Yves Saint Laurent! 

13/12/2012
