Get the look: Megan Fox

Getting Megan Fox's banging burgundy look is easy.



Start with a fitted shift dress like this one from Dorothy Perkins and team with a pair of black studded heels to add some attitude and elegance.



We love this pair from Carvela. We love their smattering of studs and tapered shape - tres chic.



Finally add a cute hand held clutch bag - this black box clutch from John Lewis is just the thing to get Fox's look without spending a small fortune.



Finish your look with some soft glossy waves and a slick of deep red lipstick like this one by Yves Saint Laurent!