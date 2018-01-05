Get the Look: Mila Kunis



Gold lamé shorts, flirty pink tee and chic navy blazer is a great combination and oh-so easy to wear.



Plus now there's actually some sunshine in our lives it's time to get your legs our and this is the perfect outfit to show them off in.



Here's how to get her look:

Mango Gold Foil Denim Short

RRP: £14.99

Available from ASOS

If you're opting for a bold statement on your bottom half, the trick is to keep the rest of your outfit minimal.



We love Mila's super-cute pink tee and this summery little number from Topshop is exactly what we're talking about. The added embellished sleeves give it that little edge.



Embellished Sleeve Vest

RRP: £35.00 Available from Topshop







They are an easy way to smarten up any look and this piece from Zara is a must for your wardrobe.



Jersey Blazer

RRP: £49.99

Available from Zara



If you've got legs like Mila Kunis you don't need to worry about a cheeky trick like this but a nude heel is a sure-fire way to lengthen those legs - no diet required. Perfect.



Sassy Nude Peep Toe Court

RRP: £42.00

Available from Miss Selfridge

