Get the Look: Mila Kunis
Let's just put it out there, Mila Kunis is hot. But apart from being our number one girl crush, Mila has a pretty bang tidy wardrobe too.
Gold lamé shorts, flirty pink tee and chic navy blazer is a great combination and oh-so easy to wear.
Plus now there's actually some sunshine in our lives it's time to get your legs our and this is the perfect outfit to show them off in.
Here's how to get her look:
Gold lamé shorts? The answer is always yes. Miss Kunis has sexy summer shorts spot on with these stunners and now so can you.
Mango Gold Foil Denim Short
RRP: £14.99
Available from ASOS
We love Mila's super-cute pink tee and this summery little number from Topshop is exactly what we're talking about. The added embellished sleeves give it that little edge.
Embellished Sleeve Vest
RRP: £35.00
Available from Topshop
Follow Mila's lead and pull your outfit together with a simple blazer.
They are an easy way to smarten up any look and this piece from Zara is a must for your wardrobe.
Jersey Blazer
RRP: £49.99
Available from Zara
If you've got legs like Mila Kunis you don't need to worry about a cheeky trick like this but a nude heel is a sure-fire way to lengthen those legs - no diet required. Perfect.
Sassy Nude Peep Toe Court
RRP: £42.00
Available from Miss Selfridge
