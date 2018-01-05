>
>
>
Essentials

Mollie King's American style outfit

 
Mollie King steps out in style
In this article
Mollie King steps out in style

Mollie King steps out in style

Mollie King stepped out in style when she arrived in New York to promote The Saturdays new programme, Chasing The Saturdays on E! rocking a metallic skater skirt with cropped jumper and heels.

Could Mollie's head turning look have anything to do with the fact she's looking for an American hottie?

She said: "The girls are definitely determined to set me up... American guys are really nice, open and more complimentary; guys back home are a little bit more shy and reserved."

Mollie's outfit is anything but shy and we're sure it won't take long before an American hunk tries his luck.

In the meantime we're taking a style tip from Mollie and trying metallic out for ourselves.

We've found everything you need to get Mollie's look - but we've gone for a warmer version! Brrr!






21/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeDIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your love
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         