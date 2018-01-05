Mollie King's American style outfit

In this article













Mollie King steps out in style



Mollie King steps out in style



Could Mollie's head turning look have anything to do with the fact she's looking for an American hottie?



She said: "The girls are definitely determined to set me up... American guys are really nice, open and more complimentary; guys back home are a little bit more shy and reserved."



Mollie's outfit is anything but shy and we're sure it won't take long before an American hunk tries his luck.



In the meantime we're taking a style tip from Mollie and trying metallic out for ourselves.



We've found everything you need to get Mollie's look - but we've gone for a warmer version! Brrr!











Mollie King stepped out in style when she arrived in New York to promote The Saturdays new programme, Chasing The Saturdays on E! rocking a metallic skater skirt with cropped jumper and heels.Could Mollie's head turning look have anything to do with the fact she's looking for an American hottie?She said: "The girls are definitely determined to set me up... American guys are really nice, open and more complimentary; guys back home are a little bit more shy and reserved."Mollie's outfit is anything but shy and we're sure it won't take long before an American hunk tries his luck.In the meantime we're taking a style tip from Mollie and trying metallic out for ourselves.We've found everything you need to get Mollie's look - but we've gone for a warmer version! Brrr!