Mollie King: Get the look

Getting Mollie King's look is easy - and we think with some tights and a body cami this is the kinda forward fashion look you could rock on a night out with friends.



We love a good skater skirt and this printed jacquard number is tres Mollie King.



Pair it with these 70 dernier tights for warm pins and a body cami like this one from Miss Selfridge to cover that tum and keep things a bit more demure.



We love this grey cropped jumper from Topshop - it's the perfect length to skin the skirt at the waist giving you a great shape!



Finally add heels for a touch of Saturday's glam.







