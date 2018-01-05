>
>
>
Essentials
Mollie King's American style outfit
  
The jumper
In this article

The jumper


Knitted Wetlook Jumper
RRP: £36.00
Available from Topshop

21/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersThis Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinnerBeauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         