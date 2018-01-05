- Get the look: Cheryl Cole's X Factor dress

Get the monochrome madness look: Cheryl Cole's debut X Factor dress Cheryl Cole's relationship with The X Factor has been anything but black and white since getting axed from the US version of the show but maybe that's about to change...



She was spotted helping British X Factor judge Gary Barlow decide which of The X Factor contestants to take through to the live finals this weekend, when she opted for this monochrome ensemble.



Tres chic!







We think it suits her down to the ground, the super flattering cut and style look fabulous on her. So if you fancy chanelling Cheryl's monochrome madness look, pay attention!



Here's the highstreet hotlist you need to know...





For ultimate Cheryl Cole wannabe points, get this dress! The overall design is super similar to the ‘Under The Sun’ singer's. The only difference is the longer arm length, but frankly with winter approaching we think this can only be a good thing! Mango panelled long sleeve bodycon dress RRP: £44.99 Available from ASOS





Second up is this dashing design by Wallis. We love the way it has been created with curves in mind, the contoured panelling will enhance curves and flatter all shapes.



We can see this working from office to party too, yay for doubling up! Black and ivory panel dress RRP: £45.00 Available from Wallis



Lastly we’ve found this gorgeous monochrome bodycon by Lipsy. For a party girl take on Cheryl's look, we think this fits the bill nicely. Pair with black accessories and a top knot and you’re good to go. Lipsy contrast trim bodycon dress RRP: £45.00 Available from Lipsy



Like Cheryl's black and white look? Monochrome? Meh. Black and white? Looks alright!

