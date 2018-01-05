>
>
>
Essentials

Movember fashion finds

 
Movember fashion finds
In this article
Movember fashion finds

Movember fashion finds 

It's Movember time again and that means tashing up your wardrobe.

It's all about raising awareness of prostate cancer this month - so to do that, it's time to add some facial furniture fashion to your get up.

Thankfully you don't have to grow a 'mo to show you care this month. And to prove it the high street has plenty of cool style options to help you show your support.

We love a bit of a lip tickler from time to time so check out these tash tastic fashion finds.

From moustache emblazoned jumpers, to printed tee's, watches, rings and bags, if it hasn't got a tash on it, we're just not interested...

01/11/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Movember fashion finds
Don't miss...
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsYour Yearly Horoscopes 2017
The most beautiful villages in EuropeChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         