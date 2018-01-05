Movember fashion finds 

|
Movember fashion findsIt's Movember time again and that means tashing up your wardrobe.
It's all about raising awareness of prostate cancer this month - so to do that, it's time to add some facial furniture fashion to your get up.
Thankfully you don't have to grow a 'mo to show you care this month. And to prove it the high street has plenty of cool style options to help you show your support.
We love a bit of a lip tickler from time to time so check out these tash tastic fashion finds.
From moustache emblazoned jumpers, to printed tee's, watches, rings and bags, if it hasn't got a tash on it, we're just not interested...
Ursula Dewey
01/11/2012
