In this article



















Movember fashion finds



Movember fashion finds It's



It's all about raising awareness of prostate cancer this month - so to do that, it's time to add some facial furniture



Thankfully you don't have to grow a 'mo to show you care this month. And to prove it the high street has plenty of cool style options to help you show your support.



We love a bit of a lip tickler from time to time so check out these tash tastic



From moustache emblazoned jumpers, to printed tee's, watches, rings and bags, if it hasn't got a tash on it, we're just not interested...









It's Movember time again and that means tashing up your wardrobe.It's all about raising awareness of prostate cancer this month - so to do that, it's time to add some facial furniture fashion to your get up.Thankfully you don't have to grow a 'mo to show you care this month. And to prove it the high street has plenty of cool style options to help you show your support.We love a bit of a lip tickler from time to time so check out these tash tastic fashion finds.From moustache emblazoned jumpers, to printed tee's, watches, rings and bags, if it hasn't got a tash on it, we're just not interested...