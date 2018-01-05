New clothing in store at Next now!

If you're bored of sale shopping already then join the club. When it comes to fashion we're admittedly fickle - and right now we're coveting pretty much all of Next's spring/summer 2013 collection.



From tailored workwear, sexy shift dresses and practical knits, their spring/summer offering is full of wearable, stylish pieces that we want to call our own.



We've rounded up a few of our fave looks for the season ahead - all so easy to wear it'd be criminal not to indulge in some retail therapy.



First up is this cool printed shirt and jeans combo - we love the forest scene - it doesn't get cooler than that!



Landscape shirt

RRP: £45.00



Lift slim and shape jeans

RRP: £45.00

Available from Next