New clothing in store at Next now!

 
If you're bored of sale shopping already then join the club. When it comes to fashion we're admittedly fickle - and right now we're coveting pretty much all of Next's spring/summer 2013 collection.

From tailored workwear, sexy shift dresses and practical knits, their spring/summer offering is full of wearable, stylish pieces that we want to call our own.

We've rounded up a few of our fave looks for the season ahead - all so easy to wear it'd be criminal not to indulge in some retail therapy.

First up is this cool printed shirt and jeans combo - we love the forest scene - it doesn't get cooler than that!

Landscape shirt
RRP: £45.00

Lift slim and shape jeans
RRP: £45.00
Available from Next

