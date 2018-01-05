|
New Primark clothes in store now!
|
|
In this article
New Primark clothes in store now!
New Primark clothes in store now!
We’re bored of banging on about winter now, so let’s all lighten up with a dose of Primark's summer clothes!
Primark’s Spring Summer 2013 collection blends ice-cream pastels, cute cut aways and a hint of punk to create a gorgeous new wardrobe that we’re already salivating over.
Check out this lot - we know where we're headed come Saturday!
Creepers
RRP: £14.00
Available from Primark
|
|
Abby Driver
07/01/2013
|
Article Plan New Primark clothes in store now! ▼
|