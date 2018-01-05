>
>
>
Nicky Hambleton-Jones Body Shape Advice

 
Nicky Hambleton-Jones Body Shape Advice
Nicky Hambleton-Jones Body Shape Advice

Nicky Hambleton-Jones Body Shape Advice

She’s the no nonsense stylist with a penchant for making people look ten years younger, it’s none other than Nicky Hambleton-Jones!

We caught up with Nicky to find out how dressing for your body shape can make all the difference when it comes to looking fabulous.

She gave us her top tips for making apples look amazing, perfecting the pear, embracing beautiful boyish figures, celebrating the cornet and last but not least honouring the hourglass!  

But if you don’t know your body shape, fear not, we’ve got a body shape tool that’ll sort you out in no time.

Once you know what shape you're working with, it’s time to get stylin’ your fabulous figure.

Nicky Hambleton Jones has advice on everything from where to find the perfect trousers, to which shops stock figure friendly buys.

With styling do's and don'ts and insider tricks on perfecting your look, you won't dress the same again once you've read this.

Say hello to your wardrobe education... 
 

 

Find your shape Apple shapes Cornet shapes


Hourglass shapes Pear shapes Boyish shapes


Abby Driver
05/11/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

