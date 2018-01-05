Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Apple Shapes

If you're rounder in the middle than anywhere else the chances are, you're an apple shape. Find out how to dress your figure to maximum effect with these top tips.



What are the wardrobe shape staples that will flatter an apple shape?



What kinds of clothes should an apple shape avoid?



Avoid boxy or baggy tops which will make you look much wider than you actually are. Don’t mix skinny jeans with flat shoes this assemble will draw attention to your top-half. Avoid frills and ruffles around your midsection and bust as this fussy detail will make you look bigger. Ruching can cleverly disguise lumps and bumps.



What kinds of dresses flatter an apple shape?



Tunic dresses are timeless and chic. So the fact that they're a perfect style for you is a good thing. Wear a slightly A-line tunic dress to obscure your tummy. Avoid tunic dresses with built-in waist lines or empire waist dresses if your bust is big. One style trick is to wear a jacket nipped in at the waist, but leave it open when you wear it. Always team with heels to show off your slim pins.



What kinds of trousers flatter an apple shape?



Trousers can be tricky. You're better off with dresses and skirts. Low-waisted trousers will minimize your waist, but can give you a muffin top, which is not cool. High waisted trousers can maximise a middle bulge. Above all, avoid wearing a belt with trousers. Every girl needs to wear jeans from time to time; wear an A-line top and boot cut jeans for balance. It may be a bit hard for you to find a great pair of ready to wear trousers so why not try out a tailor made pair for a bespoke fit. Straight cut or skinny trousers are great for you to show off those fabulous legs and balance proportions!



What kind of tops flatter an apple shape?



V-neck, cowl necks and scoop necks are excellent for showing off your ample cleavage. Don’t be scared to embrace colours - strong block hues will look great on you. Try to pair your tops with a fitted jacket, to give definition to your upper body. Avoid round or polar necks at all times.



What styles of shoes will look best on an apple shape?



Go for comfy heel wedges and platforms that will give you height and flatter your ankles. Chunky shoe styles will add fullness to your outfit and give you good support. In the summer, strappy sandals will keep you cool and perfect for showing-off your slender calves and ankles.



Can you recommend any particular brands that are especially good for apple-shape friendly fashion buys?



Kurt Geiger makes fabulous statement shoes that are perfect for the Apple shape. For smaller budgets,



What parts of the body should you draw attention to or away from?



Deflect attention from your mid-section and use clothes to accentuate and attract focus to your cleavage and your legs.



What three key pieces of clothes shopping advice would you give to an apple shape?



You definitely want to draw an eye upward if you've got an apple shape. So, if you have cleavage, then you'll want to show it off a little, medium deep V-neck tops should be your go-to. Choose fun geometric prints that can create a slimming illusion above your waist. Don't be afraid of pattern and colour, have fun with your separates. Because you may have an ample bust, choose necklines carefully. Accentuate your slim hips and bum as well as your shapely legs. Strut your stuff in pencil skirts, minis, skinny jeans and any style that conforms to your form. For more style inspiration for apples, check out our gallery.

Debenhams has a good range, and Dorothy Perkins caters incredibly well for the plus size Apple incorporating colour and style trends into each collection. Reiss trousers and skirts are great for slim hips and pins.