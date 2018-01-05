Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Pear Shapes

Pear Pear shapes are curvy, with larger hips and thighs - so here's a few of Nicky's best kept secrets to flattering your form.



What are the wardrobe staples that will flatter a pear shape?



The centre of all concerns for Pears lies essentially with the hips and thighs. The key to flattering your shape is to create a balance, as the top half of your body is likely to be proportionately slimmer than the bottom half. Try to distract from your larger portions by attracting attention to and showing-off your top half. The key is to maximise your curves and create an hourglass shape.



To do this always wear fitted items on the bottom in terms of straight leg jeans, pencil skirts or figure hugging dresses (think Mad Men). Then emphasise your waist with a waisted belt and increase the volume on top with ruffles, print, blouson style blouses or puff sleeves to balance out your hips. Hemlines should always sit on or just below the knee.



What should a pear shape avoid?



Avoid baggy tops as they give the illusion that you look bigger than you really are. Steer clear of flat shoes which can make you look stouter and draw attention straight to your hips. I wouldn’t suggest leggings or Lycra either, as these will cling to the areas you are trying to cover up.



What kinds of dresses flatter a pear shape and why?



A strapless maxi dress is your best friend, not only will it drive focus to the definition of your shoulders, bust, back and décolletage but will glide over your hips and hide chunky thighs. Try to find a style that fits flatteringly around your bust and nips in at the waistline before flowing down your lower half. Experiment with dresses that have embellishment or ruffles on the neckline, to add volume to your bust.



What kinds of trousers flatter a pear shape?



Boot cut, straight or flared jeans will elongate legs and balance out your hips. Try to avoid light coloured jeans as the eye will be naturally drawn straight to your thighs. The darker the better and don’t forget to wear a pair of heels. Always avoid boyfriend style trousers with side pockets that tend to stick out and increase the width of the hips.



What kind of tops flatter a pear shape?



Delicate, strappy tops are great for showing off beautiful arms, shoulders and décolletage. Blouses with wider necklines, like cowl or squared necks can also help to spotlight your bust and bring attention to the top half of your body. If you have narrow shoulders, go for jackets or shirts fitted with shoulder pads to balance out your body shape.



What styles of shoes will look best on a pear shape?



Heels are an absolute must! Not only will you gain a few inches but your body will elongate to make problem areas appear much smaller.



What brands are especially good for pear-shape friendly fashion buys?



Karen Millen worships the pear shape so pretty much all their dresses and trousers will work a treat. Ted Baker has an excellent range of maxi dresses that can work wonders to flatter a pear shape.



What parts of the body should you draw attention to or away from?



Wear a skinny belt to define your waist line and draw attention to your upper half - you can use flattering blouses and shirts to ramp up the focus on top.



What three key pieces of clothes shopping advice would you give to a pear shape?

Make a big deal of your upper body by accentuating your bust and showing off your décolletage and shoulders. Streer clear of pockets and decorative embellishment on trousers or skirts that call attention to the hip and thigh area; stick with clean, straight lines for an effortlessly chic look. It’s not all about style; play with colour and texture to flatter your shape and balance your frame. Wear bright vivid tops to bring attention to your upper body, and camouflage hips and thighs with dark colours, diagonal stripes or subtle pinstripes. For more pear appropriate wardrobe ideas, check out our gallery.





