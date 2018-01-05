Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Hourglass Shapes

What are the wardrobe shape staples that will flatter an hourglass shape?



How can you best show off an hourglass figure?



What should an hourglass shape avoid?



What kinds of dresses flatter an hourglass shape and why?



What kinds of trousers flatter an hourglass shape?



What kind of tops flatter an hourglass shape?



Can you recommend any particular brands that are especially good for hourglass shape friendly fashion buys?







What parts of the body should you draw attention to or away from?



Hourglass figures typically have symmetrical hips and shoulders, as well as a full bust, clearly defined waist and full thighs and bottom. Your arms and legs tend to be shapely. If you gain weight, it probably goes to your bust and hips - so essentially you've got curves to die for, and they should be emphasised!



What three key pieces of clothes shopping advice would you give to an hourglass shape?

If you have a small waist, accentuate it with a belt. Buy a wrap dress. The figure-hugging silhouette embraces your curves and makes you look glamorous and sexy at the same time. Always have open/plunging necklines to flatter your bust. Check out our gallery for even more hourglass style inspiration. Zara has some amazing dresses, tops and jeans that are great for showing off a slim waistline. Karen Millen for skirts and trousers but their tops might come up small if you're particularly busty. If you're after a swimming costume then I've seen a good range at Fatface.

If you have an hour glass figure then your in-proportion curves make dressing a dream. But here's the insider advice on how to make the most of your form.Save those baggy shirts and sweatpants for the gym -- your curvy hourglass figure is worth celebrating. When you wear clothing that's shapeless, baggy, or tight in the wrong places, you're camouflaging your best assets, making those curves look more like belly rolls.Be on the lookout for clothing that cinches your waist and hugs your figure. Put together outfits that embrace your sexy curves instead of hiding them, and your admirers will want to embrace those curves, too. Wear fitted clothes that show off your curves while elongating your midriff. Fitted cardigans, jackets and clean cut shirts are made for you.If there's one thing you need to know about dressing your curvaceous form, it's snug versus loose. Form fitting rather than slouchy needs to be your style mantra. Own your sexiness! Keep to V-neck tops that will break up your bustiness by drawing the eye down to your waist and then up to your face. Not all V-necks are low and show too much cleavage. Try high V-necks, too. Load up on wrap tops and dresses; that waist definition is exactly what you need to flaunt your figure. Go for fabrics that have stretch. Knee-length dresses with a flared skirt, but hug the waist, will draw attention to your little middle.You can rock almost anything, but avoid baggy or tent-like tops and dresses -- they camouflage your waist and make you look chunky, not curvy. And stay away from mini-skirts; they'll make you look shorter and rounder.Longer skirts look leaner and classier; choose one with a slit if you want to add some sex appeal. Finally, make sure your clothes fit well, think fitted not skin-tight.Stick to feminine classics. Your figure is womanly, so avoid trends that mimic androgynous or juvenile clothing styles. When shopping for the ideal LBD, shy away from huge frills or tassels, Peter Pan collars and giant bows. Likewise, tuxedo-styled dresses are too masculine.Try out high waisted trousers with a wide leg, to hide heavy thighs. Wide leg trousers are becoming a preferred choice for women with hourglass figures. In a low waist style these will give you a slimmer look. Straight leg jeans and capri’s that tapper at the ankles suit you very well.A peplum top will show off your slim waistline and accentuate your curvy hips. Pair your tops with a fitted jacket; however stay away from boxy jackets. V-neck tops and fitted shirts really suit you.