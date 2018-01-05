Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Cornet Shapes

Cornet If you're top heavy with shoulders that are broader than your waist then you're a cornet shape. Here's how to get things looking more in balance.



What are the wardrobe shape staples that will flatter a cornet shape?



The best clothes for your top-heavy figure will create visual balance from top to toe, playing down your top half and giving the bottom half a bit of a boost. Shoulder-softening shirts and hip-broadening bottoms will make your cornet shape look sweeter than ever.



What should a cornet shape avoid?



Avoid boxy tops, wide, wide cut or cropped jackets. They will make the top half of your body as a whole seem broader and bigger. Also avoid delicate shoes as they will draw eyes straight to your shoulders.



What kinds of dresses flatter a cornet shape and why?



Skirts and dresses can hang off your body. Go for skirts and keep the neckline of your dress open. Stay away from boat necks and high necklines and look for V-necks instead, they are more flattering for you.



Ruffles and texture below your waist will help create volume, and will bring your shoulders back into proportion. Choose feminine floral prints and light fabrics to help soften your frame and add curves.



What kinds of trousers flatter a cornet shape?



Tailored trousers will fall straight down from the widest part of the hips, as will the wide-leg style, building up your bottom half in a sleek way. Flares create curves in your bottom half as well. Avoid contoured waistlines, as these will just dig into your midsection and create a muffin top.



What kind of tops flatter a cornet shape?



Your best shirts will draw the eye toward the center of your body. Necklines are key; do a deep V-neck to show a sliver of skin that goes straight down the center of your torso, leading the eye away from your shoulders.



A wrap top will turn attention to your narrow waist. Steer clear of square and scoop-neck styles, which widen your shoulder area. Be wary of crew-necks as well, which add bulk to your bustline. Avoid shoulder pads or epaulettes that will increase the width of your shoulders.



Can you recommend any particular brands that are especially good for cornet-shape friendly fashion buys?



There isn’t one retailer that specifically caters for this shape, you need to experiment with a range of brands but Bravissimo tops cater for particularly broad shoulders and large busts.



What parts of the body should you draw attention to or away from?



Draw as much attention as you can to your ultra slim legs and try to choose blouses and shirts that soften your prominent shoulders.



What three key pieces of clothes shopping advice would you give to a cornet shape?

When you're rocking separates, keep dark hues on top and lighter shades on the bottom. The dark shades will be slimming for your shoulders and bust, while the light colours make your lower torso pop. When choosing accessories avoid neck jewellery with big, bulky shapes; they'll bulk up already-strong shoulders. Feel free to play around with earring shapes and sizes, though, especially with tops that expose your shoulders; they're further away from your shoulders, so statement earrings will draw the eye up toward your face. In the summer go for soft, floral dresses that will bring out your feminine side. For more cornet friendly fashion finds check out our gallery.

