Nicky Hambleton-Jones on Boyish Shapes

If you're straight up and down and your waist is non existant then you're probably a boyish shape. Here's how to get things looking a bit more girly.You are "straight up and down," and your shoulders are roughly the same width as the rest of your body. Your chest is petite and small, which isn't a bad thing when it comes to those delicate tops. A boyish sporty body is lean and sometimes lacking curves. Generally your shoulders and hips are of the same width, with long arms and legs and an undefinable waist.A boyish shape runs the risk of looking a tad masculine, so you'll want to wear clothing that is uber feminine. And you'll also want to create shape where it doesn't currently exist. Consider buying padded or push-up bras to help fill out those tops. Embrace girly prints and colours, such as blue, pink and yellow with flower detail. Tops in sheer fabrics like chiffon or light-colored silk and satin are your go-to. Layering tops together helps to create curves and look for tops with floaty sleeves for added volume.Short, fitted shift dresses show off your slender shape and long legs . Strappy dresses can help add a touch of femininity. Tulip or full prom style skirts can help to define your waistline. Floral prints will help feminise your frame. Eye-catching large prints and colour-block sections within a dress will add interest and shape to your figure.Textured leggings or patterned tights look great on you as they show off your slim legs. Experiment with colour because you can get away with it. You’re lucky to be blessed with a body that can wear most styles of trousers.Empire cut neck lines work well for people with boyish builds. Pair your skinny jeans with a whole range of different shapes, colours, textures and details on top. All Saints and Banana Republic have a good variety of clothes that are well suited to your body shape.Draw attention away from your bust, while trying to focus all eyes on your gorgeous toned, legs.