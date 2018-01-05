>
>
>
Essentials

Nicola Roberts style: Dress with trainers

Nicola Roberts went all early noughties on us last night for the Warners music event, turning up in a floor length frock paired with huge hoops (a la Olympics) and a pair of Supergra trainers.

Who said glam had to mean heels? 

We love that one fifth of Girls Aloud is mixing it up her fashion rule book - sports luxe chic is so in right now.  

With the Olympics in full swing Nicola Roberts is bridging the fashion gap between sports casual and evening glam - and Supergra are the perfect sports chic solution.

They're Alexa Chung approved. Need any more convincing?

Teaming a maxi dress with a pair of trainers, be they Vans, Converse of Supergra is a great way to mix things up this summer. 

But if you still need a heel then head to ASH for a secret wedge, clevely disguised as a trainer.

Here's our pick of the best casual trainers to team with your fave glam gowns...

House of Holland's Supergra collaboration is cool as can be.

RRP: £60.00
Available from Supergra

 These studded beauties will add a fashion forward edge in an instant.

RRP: £32.00
Available from Topshop
Classic Converse never fails - and white is always a good call!

RRP: £43.00
Available from Schuh		 Be a vision in neon with these colourblock VANS.

RRP: £45.00
Available from ASOS
 





Like this look?
Nah - I'm a heels girl me.
Yuh-huh! This is cool as can be!

  

27/07/2012
Essentials
Rank this page: 

Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
Holly Fulton catwalk video
