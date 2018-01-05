Nicola Roberts style: Dress with trainers Nicola Roberts went all early noughties on us last night for the Warners music event, turning up in a floor length frock paired with huge hoops (a la Olympics) and a pair of Supergra trainers.



Who said glam had to mean heels?



We love that one fifth of Girls Aloud is mixing it up her fashion rule book - sports luxe chic is so in right now.



With the Olympics in full swing Nicola Roberts is bridging the fashion gap between sports casual and evening glam - and Supergra are the perfect sports chic solution.



They're Alexa Chung approved. Need any more convincing?



Teaming a maxi dress with a pair of trainers, be they Vans, Converse of Supergra is a great way to mix things up this summer.



But if you still need a heel then head to ASH for a secret wedge, clevely disguised as a trainer.



Here's our pick of the best casual trainers to team with your fave glam gowns...



House of Holland's Supergra collaboration is cool as can be. RRP: £60.00

Available from Supergra These studded beauties will add a fashion forward edge in an instant.



RRP: £32.00

Available from Topshop Classic Converse never fails - and white is always a good call!



RRP: £43.00

Available from Schuh Be a vision in neon with these colourblock VANS.



RRP: £45.00

Available from ASOS











