Nicola Roberts style: Dress with trainers
Who said glam had to mean heels?
We love that one fifth of Girls Aloud is mixing it up her fashion rule book - sports luxe chic is so in right now.
With the Olympics in full swing Nicola Roberts is bridging the fashion gap between sports casual and evening glam - and Supergra are the perfect sports chic solution.
They're Alexa Chung approved. Need any more convincing?
Teaming a maxi dress with a pair of trainers, be they Vans, Converse of Supergra is a great way to mix things up this summer.
But if you still need a heel then head to ASH for a secret wedge, clevely disguised as a trainer.
Here's our pick of the best casual trainers to team with your fave glam gowns...
Ursula Dewey
27/07/2012
