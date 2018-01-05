|
Nineties fashion trend: 1990s fashion
The latest fashion era to get us excited? It's the nineties of course.
This is the summer where you can don a strappy mini dress, chunky platforms and pigtails and still look cool.
Relive your nineties fashion fantasies with our retro pick of the highstreet.
From those Oasis inspired sunnies to the Spice Girl worthy heels, we've found it all - at the right price.
Nineties fashion? Sorted.
Ursula Dewey
25/05/2012
