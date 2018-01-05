Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Fashion
Fashion News
Street Style
Fashion Designer
Accessories
All articles
Paris Fashion Week: The Street Style Looks To Nail French Fashion
This Nurse Is Tackling The Stigma Of Crohn's Disease With Her Sexy Lingerie Collection
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Fashion News
Autumn - Winter
Spring - Summer
Essentials
All articles
Home
>
Fashion
>
Fashion News
Nineties fashion trend: 1990s fashion
In this article
Vintage Chanel earrings
Vintage Chanel earrings
Finish your nineties look with some
vintage
clip ons. Splash out on these babies or head to your local flea market to pick up a bargain. Coco would approve.
Vintage Chanel studs
RRP: £465.00
Available from
Asos
Paris Fashion Week spring/summer 2012 on sofeminine.co.uk
The Best 10 Vintage Fashion Shops in London
London Fashion Week autumn/winter 2012-2013
London Fashion Week - spring/summer 2012
Ten Luxe Fashion Classics - Ten items every woman should have...
Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter...
Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2012-2013
Haute Couture Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2012
Haute Couture Fashion Week autumn winter 2011 - 2012
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on SoFeminine.co.uk
Ursula Dewey
25/05/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
Nineties fashion trend: 1990s fashion
▼
Nineties fashion trend: 1990s fashion
Tartan top
Tie tank top
Dr Martens
Retro leggings
Bright backpack
Weave colour bracelet
Shades of black
Do it in denim
Motel shorts
Retro back pack
Lace dress
Toon time
Kula Shaker
Chunky heels
Vintage Chanel earrings
Return of the bat
Shimmer skater dress
Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for Pancake Day
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Metallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest…
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!