In this article



































Toon time

Toon time A tie vest is a nineties must - and even more so when embellished with a retro cartoon - and it doesn't get more



Grey Mickey Mouse Tie Vest

RRP: £20.00

Available from Miss Selfridge





A tie vest is a nineties must - and even more so when embellished with a retro cartoon - and it doesn't get more vintage than Mickey Mouse.