The best and worst dresses at The Met Gala 2012
In rainy Blighty is was just another drizzly bank Holiday Monday - but across the Pond last night paid tribute to the art of fashion at The Met Gala - aka the Costume Institute Gala.
Dressed to impress, the A list dazzled in high voltage glamour - here's our pick of who got it right - and which celebs got it shockingly wrong.
Jessica AlbaJessica Alba is not only one of the tastiest yummy mummy's in Hollywood - she's also one of the best dressed. In antique gold Jessica wowed in Michael Kors - we heart the one shoulder look and her forties style waves - a hairstyle we'll soon be trying out!
Karolina KurkovaThe Czech Victoria's Secrets model out shone all the stars at The Met Gala in her Rachel Zoe gown which had a matching turban; giving her the most points for doing something a bit different - and getting it oh-so right. If only we could get away with wearing this on a Monday night...
Camilla Belle
Sexy, sophisticated and serene - Camilla Belle gave us a lesson in elegance. Her Ralph Lauren dress was the perfect shape to flatter those killer curves.
Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett looked every inch the red carpet queen as she arrived in a Dolce and Gabbana masterpiece. Scarlett is so naturally gorge her hair and make up were kept simple - sexy tousled hair and a ruby pout.
Read on for the worst dressed...
Ursula Dewey
08/05/2012
