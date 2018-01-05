>
>
>
The best and worst dresses at The Met Gala 2012

  

In rainy Blighty is was just another drizzly bank Holiday Monday - but across the Pond last night paid tribute to the art of fashion at The Met Gala - aka the Costume Institute Gala.
Dressed to impress, the A list dazzled in high voltage glamour - here's our pick of who got it right - and which celebs got it shockingly wrong.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is not only one of the tastiest yummy mummy's in Hollywood - she's also one of the best dressed. In antique gold Jessica wowed in Michael Kors - we heart the one shoulder look and her forties style waves - a hairstyle we'll soon be trying out!
Jessica Alba wowed in Michael Kors
Jessica Alba wowed in Michael Kors

Karolina Kurkova

The Czech Victoria's Secrets model out shone all the stars at The Met Gala in her Rachel Zoe gown which had a matching turban; giving her the most points for doing something a bit different - and getting it oh-so right. If only we could get away with wearing this on a Monday night...

Karolina Kurkova looking every inch the goddess
Karolina Kurkova looking every inch the goddess

Camilla Belle

Sexy, sophisticated and serene - Camilla Belle gave us a lesson in elegance. Her Ralph Lauren dress was the perfect shape to flatter those killer curves.

Camilla Belle - flippin' hell
Camilla Belle - flippin' hell

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett looked every inch the red carpet queen as she arrived in a Dolce and Gabbana masterpiece. Scarlett is so naturally gorge her hair and make up were kept simple - sexy tousled hair and a ruby pout.
Scarlett is Queen of the red carpet
Scarlett is Queen of the red carpet


08/05/2012
