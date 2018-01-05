The best and worst dresses at The Met Gala 2012

The Met Gala: The best and worst dresses The Met Gala: Fashion fails Not everyone got it right on the night at The Met Gala. There were some tremendous displays of trying too hard and plenty of fashion disasters too. Here's our four fave fails. Beyonce Beyonce's evening gown was an absolute show stopper but for all the wrong reasons - our eyes boggled at the embellishment - the feathers, the sheer and THAT figure. With her beautiful behind clearly visible and just way too much going on, the Queen of Curves made it a Met Gala to remember.



Beyonce gives us a lesson in 'more is more' in Givenchy Couture Florence Welch If you saw this floating down the stairs in the middle of the night you might be forgiven for freaking out. Florence's ghoulish gown by Alexander McQueen was another case of much-too-much - although Florence looked like she was having fun in it.



Florence and her scary dress Kristen Stewart

K-Stew isn't a fan of dressing up - so no wonder she retreated into a jeans and t-shirt combo for the afterparty. To arrive however she had to wear something more striking - and chose an eighties inspired eyesore. We're not sure if it's the dress itself, or Kristen's grump that makes this a fashion fail - but needless to say we're not fans. K-Stew is not best pleased with her Balenciaga dress Kirsten Dunst Kirsten Dunst clearly thought she was going to a costume party - and dressed as Wallis Simpson. Her ensemble might have worked better on a photoshoot - but for The Met Gala - it was a hideous fail. Looks like Kirsten has some fashion regrets



Who has the worst outfit? Beyonce Knowles Florence Welch Kristen Stewart Kirsten Dunst

