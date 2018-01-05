The Met Gala: The best and worst dresses

|
The best and worst dresses at The Met Gala 2012
The Met Gala: Fashion failsNot everyone got it right on the night at The Met Gala. There were some tremendous displays of trying too hard and plenty of fashion disasters too. Here's our four fave fails.
BeyonceBeyonce's evening gown was an absolute show stopper but for all the wrong reasons - our eyes boggled at the embellishment - the feathers, the sheer and THAT figure. With her beautiful behind clearly visible and just way too much going on, the Queen of Curves made it a Met Gala to remember.
Florence WelchIf you saw this floating down the stairs in the middle of the night you might be forgiven for freaking out. Florence's ghoulish gown by Alexander McQueen was another case of much-too-much - although Florence looked like she was having fun in it.
Kristen Stewart
K-Stew isn't a fan of dressing up - so no wonder she retreated into a jeans and t-shirt combo for the afterparty. To arrive however she had to wear something more striking - and chose an eighties inspired eyesore. We're not sure if it's the dress itself, or Kristen's grump that makes this a fashion fail - but needless to say we're not fans.
Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst clearly thought she was going to a costume party - and dressed as Wallis Simpson. Her ensemble might have worked better on a photoshoot - but for The Met Gala - it was a hideous fail.
Ursula Dewey
08/05/2012
