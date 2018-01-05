>
>
>
Essentials
The best and worst dresses at The Met Gala 2012

The Met Gala: The best and worst dresses

   

The Met Gala: Fashion fails 

Not everyone got it right on the night at The Met Gala. There were some tremendous displays of trying too hard and plenty of fashion disasters too. Here's our four fave fails.

Beyonce

Beyonce's evening gown was an absolute show stopper but for all the wrong reasons - our eyes boggled at the embellishment - the feathers, the sheer and THAT figure. With her beautiful behind clearly visible and just way too much going on, the Queen of Curves made it a Met Gala to remember.

Beyonce gives us a lesson in 'more is more' in Givenchy Couture - The Met Gala: The best and worst dresses
Beyonce gives us a lesson in 'more is more' in Givenchy Couture

Florence Welch

If you saw this floating down the stairs in the middle of the night you might be forgiven for freaking out. Florence's ghoulish gown by Alexander McQueen was another case of much-too-much - although Florence looked like she was having fun in it.

Florence and her scary dress
Florence and her scary dress

Kristen Stewart

K-Stew isn't a fan of dressing up - so no wonder she retreated into a jeans and t-shirt combo for the afterparty. To arrive however she had to wear something more striking - and chose an eighties inspired eyesore. We're not sure if it's the dress itself, or Kristen's grump that makes this a fashion fail - but needless to say we're not fans.
K-Stew is not best pleased with her Balenciaga dress
K-Stew is not best pleased with her Balenciaga dress

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst clearly thought she was going to a costume party - and dressed as Wallis Simpson. Her ensemble might have worked better on a photoshoot - but for The Met Gala - it was a hideous fail.

Looks like Kirsten has some fashion regrets
Looks like Kirsten has some fashion regrets
 



Who has the worst outfit?
Beyonce Knowles
Florence Welch
Kristen Stewart
Kirsten Dunst

  
 

08/05/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
SudokuDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
The most extreme red carpet outfits throughout the yearsWinter nail inspiration
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         