In this article













Paris Hilton fashion news: We heart her cute airport outfit



Paris Hilton fashion news: We heart her cute airport outfit



That flirty little side plait and shades combo is boho beautiful while the heart jumper and jeans combo is deliciously dressed-down.



This is definitely a look we can get behind so here's how to steal









Paris Hilton stepped out at LAX airport in Los Angeles looking cute as can be this week. And we're totally digging this airport outfit - which is just the right amount of cute and chic.That flirty little side plait and shades combo is boho beautiful while the heart jumper and jeans combo is deliciously dressed-down.This is definitely a look we can get behind so here's how to steal Paris Hilton 's style on a shoe string....