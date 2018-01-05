In this article













Paris Hilton: Get the Look

Paris Hilton's airport chic can be achieved in a jiffy with these online shopping finds.



The Quiz fuzzy heart jumper is all kinds of cool, while the Chanel inspired ballet pumps from Pretty Ballerinas are exactly what you need to add a sophisticated twist to this jeans and jumper look.



Paris Hilton is an accessories queen and her fiesty red shades are just what you need to make your look have some celeb kudos.



These Versace ones are on sale and are a sexy shade of scarlet. Team them with this light catching shopper from Debenhams and you have yourself one epic outfit that's A list approved.



All that's left to do is braid your hair and act fabulous.



