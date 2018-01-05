>
>
>
Essentials
Paris Hilton fashion news: We heart her cute airport outfit
  
The handbag
In this article

The handbag


Silver Espeijo Shopper
RRP: £29.90
Available from Debenhams

03/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Sudoku
Celebrity pregnancies: Cute bumpsThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         