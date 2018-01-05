In this article











Party tricks: Tips for perfect party make-up



Party tricks: Tips for perfect party make-up Everyone needs a party trick or two to show off with - but if you're not keen on downing drinks then these party tricks might be more up your street.

Everyone needs a party trick or two to show off with - but if you're not keen on downing drinks then these party tricks might be more up your street. From making your eyes look bigger to giving your skin a flawless glow we've got some of the best party make-up tricks you need to know. With Christmas parties, nights out and cocktail celebrations galore, the festive period gives us plenty of opportunities to glam up and indulge our latent need to dazzle.



To make sure your



We spoke to bareMinerals European With Christmas parties, nights out and cocktail celebrations galore, the festive period gives us plenty of opportunities to glam up and indulge our latent need to dazzle.To make sure your make-up is in the limelight this season read on!We spoke to bareMinerals European make-up Artist, Sarah-Jane Froom for her top tips for knock out party make-up Get ready to smoulder!



