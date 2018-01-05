>
Party tricks: Tips for perfect party make-up
  
Flawless skin
Flawless skin


Perfect party make-up starts with a flawless base - that means covering blemishes and hiding dark circles to leave skin looking HD ready.

If you want head-turning skin then use Touche Eclat under your eyes to brighten dark shadows and lightly pat on YBF's neutralizing cream to cover up pesky blemishes.

We also recommend Yves Saint Laurent's Touche Eclat foundation which is formulated with the same light reflecting particles as the infamous pen concealer - meaning any imperfections are effortlessly hidden.

But for the ultimate party-ready finish Sarah-Jane says shimmer is a must. She says: "Use a highlighter to dust the cheekbones to really add natural sparkle and contour your face.

bareMinerals Illuminating Mineral Veil dusted all over the face adds a gorgeous luminous sheen without making your skin look shiny."

