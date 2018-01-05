In this article











Amazing eyes

Party season means you can really go for it with your eye make-up, from statement cat flick eyeliner to smoky eyes that really smoulder.



Sarah-Jane says: "Try bareMinerals High shine eye colour. You can use them under the lash line for a smokey eye, in the crease contour to push back the socket line - and because they are all high shine they will open up the eye and give you a bright fresh modern look for day or evening."



If you prefer to play things safe then a matt shadow with a touch of sparkle could work best.



Sarah-Jane says: "Rather than applying a shimmer shadow all over the eyelid, try a matte eye shadow then try adding in a little sparkle over the top. Less is certainly more.



If you want to experiment, try highlighting the inner corner of your eyes and under the brows to really make your eyes pop."



We love Stila's matte eyeshadows for a highly pigmented colour that's easy to apply and Barry M's Dazzle Dust for a hint of party sparkle in every shade.


