In this article











Highlighted to perfection

Having perfectly defined bone structure is another head turning party trick that you can achieve with a touch of make-up.



To give yourself cheek bones that could cut glass use a bronzer like Rimmel's Natural Bronzer and an angle brush to sweep across your cheeks from the middle of your ear to the beginning of your eye.



Then use a highlighter shimmer product like Laura Mercier's Shimmer Dust along the top of the cheek bone to catch the light and create a more three dimensional effect.



To shorten a long nose try sweeping the tip of the nose with a smudge of bronzer to stop it from catching the light.



And to make a broad nose look more narrow, brush some highligher down the centre of the nose as well as lightly sweeping the edges of the nose from the beginning of the eyebrow downwards. This will contour your nose and as if by magic give it a neater appearance.



Nifty eh?



