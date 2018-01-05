>
>
Party tricks: Tips for perfect party make-up
  
Highlighted to perfection
In this article

Highlighted to perfection


Having perfectly defined bone structure is another head turning party trick that you can achieve with a touch of make-up.

To give yourself cheek bones that could cut glass use a bronzer like Rimmel's Natural Bronzer and an angle brush to sweep across your cheeks from the middle of your ear to the beginning of your eye.

Then use a highlighter shimmer product like Laura Mercier's Shimmer Dust along the top of the cheek bone to catch the light and create a more three dimensional effect.

To shorten a long nose try sweeping the tip of the nose with a smudge of bronzer to stop it from catching the light.

And to make a broad nose look more narrow, brush some highligher down the centre of the nose as well as lightly sweeping the edges of the nose from the beginning of the eyebrow downwards. This will contour your nose and as if by magic give it a neater appearance.

Nifty eh?

11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         