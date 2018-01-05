>
Party tricks: Tips for perfect party make-up
Pristine pout
An extra trick during party season is to focus on one feature and make it really pop.

If you prefer a power pout as opposed to enchanting eyes then go bold with your lip colour and keep eye make-up to a minimum - a simple sweep of eyeliner and some mascara will do it.

Having a dramatic pout is super sexy but you have to be extra careful that it won't slide off as you slip down those mojitos.

Make sure it stays in place by following these tips and tricks to a long lasting lip colour:

Start off by prepping your pout and applying some lip balm - just the teeniest amount is fine - you don't want to make them too moist. Then to really make your colour stay we swear by covering your lips with a little liquid foundation then applying a lip liner like Art Deco's Mineral Lip Styler.

Once you've block filled your lips with the pencil colour you can add a first coat of lipstick which you should blot then lightly dust with powder.

We love Kate Moss' range of lipsticks for Rimmel for vibrant colour - and No.7's Light Pressed Powder is a winner for adding staying power to your pout.

After dusting your lips add another coat of lipstick then blot once more for a party perfect pout. Mwah!




