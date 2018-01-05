Beautiful brows

Another secret party make-up trick is enhancing your eyebrows.



Having well defined brows can really add structure to your face and finish off your make-up look to maximum effect.



Add strength to the beginning of your eyebrows by using a fine-tipped angle brush loaded with a brow powder (bareMinerals do a goodie) to create a squarer edge - Cara Delevigne style.



Then build up the colour using a quality eyebrow pencil, we love YBF's eyebrow pencil which suits pretty much everyone! You simply apply more pressure to get a darker shade to go with your natural brow colour - genius!!



Fill in any sparse areas in your brow with powder for a softer effect and elongate the shape of the brow to make your eyes look bigger and more feline. Meow!



Secure them in place by using an eyebrow gel like Blink's Brow Gel - it'll keep those brows looking wow all night.

