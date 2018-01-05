>
>
>
Essentials

Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

Photo 1/8 
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
In this article
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

Patricia Field’s Top Seven Styling Tips

Patricia Field, stylist to the stars, costume designer and Lenor's official brand ambassador, shares in her own words, her top seven top tips on how you can revitalise your wardrobe with a little professional know-how.

Whether you want a new way to wear your trusty LBD or need a fresh take on accessories, Patricia Field thinks outside the box when it comes to fashion.

Having styled the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the Sex And The City Team, experimenting with style is second nature to her, and she's not afraid to keep things fresh.

Read on for her seven essential style secrets....


Image © Sipa

05/09/2011
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         