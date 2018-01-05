>
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
  




Tip Three: The Power of Accessories

Patricia Field says: "Accessories can make or break your entire look, they can show taste, they can show intelligence, they can show a sense of humour or they can be meaningless." 

"A belt will change your silhouette; belt it high and you will have long legs, belt it at the waist and you’ll achieve the sexy hour-glass look." 

"Belt it at the hip and you’ll get easy breezy.  A hat is your headliner, it’s your opening act, the first to catch the eye; so important, it can inspire your whole look.  Are you mannish? Do you like a fedora?  I like it with a raincoat."

Sofeminine's accessory essentials:

Enamel buckle belt, £14.00, available from Topshop

Wool fedora, £26.00, available from Monsoon

Seiko Kinetic watch, £275.00, available from Seiko

Lola Rose Tabby Necklace, £45.00 available from Lolarose

Modalu "Pippa"  Handbag, £169.00 available from Modalu

05/09/2011
