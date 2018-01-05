In this article















Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

"A classic wardrobe is the best choice. It’s easy to sort out and it’s easy to twist. Wear it casual, wear it dressy; wear it skinny, wear it fat. Wear it with a designer silk blouse to soften it. If you have a pair of skinny jeans or some big jeans, a big oversized man’s jacket works beautifully with both.""Motorcycle boots are another classic. Wear them with a feminine dress, or shorts, skinny jeans, leggings, oversized sweaters ; tuck some man pants into them or drape them over the top."Skinny vintage wash jeans, £38.00, available from Topshop Tara Jarmon , rose silk blouse, £263, available from StyleBop Gobi biker boots, £90.00, available from Fat Face