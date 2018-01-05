>
Essentials
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
  
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
Tip Two: The Classic Collection


Tip Two: The Classic Collection

Patricia says: "A classic wardrobe is the best choice. It’s easy to sort out and it’s easy to twist. Wear it casual, wear it dressy; wear it skinny, wear it fat. Wear it with a designer silk blouse to soften it. If you have a pair of skinny jeans or some big jeans, a big oversized man’s jacket works beautifully with both."

"Motorcycle boots are another classic. Wear them with a feminine dress, or shorts, skinny jeans, leggings, oversized sweaters; tuck some man pants into them or drape them over the top."

Sofeminine's classic wardrobe essentials:

Skinny vintage wash jeans, £38.00, available from Topshop

Tara Jarmon, rose silk blouse, £263, available from StyleBop

Gobi biker boots, £90.00, available from Fat Face

05/09/2011
Tags Essentials
