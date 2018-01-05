>
Essentials
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
  
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips


Tip Four: Tee-Time

Patricia says: "T-shirts are the all time universal garment, they never get old they never go out of style, T-shirts have infinite possibilities but the secret is how you wear it.

"I like t-shirts with pearls and rhinestones; I like t-shirts with a dress up designer jacket. Take your lowly t-shirt and put it with your highest other garment, up market. It’s that mix that makes it chic."

05/09/2011
