Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

"T-shirts are the all time universal garment, they never get old they never go out of style, T-shirts have infinite possibilities but the secret is how you wear it."I like t-shirts with pearls and rhinestones; I like t-shirts with a dress up designer jacket. Take your lowly t-shirt and put it with your highest other garment, up market. It’s that mix that makes it chic."Plain white tee, £29.00, available from Mango Fallen Angel tee, £20.00, available from Topshop