Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
Tip Four: Tee-Time
Patricia says:
"T-shirts are the all time universal garment, they never get old they never go out of style, T-shirts have infinite possibilities but the secret is how you wear it.
"I like t-shirts with pearls and rhinestones; I like t-shirts with a dress up designer
jacket. Take your lowly t-shirt and put it with your highest other garment, up market. It’s that mix that makes it chic."
Sofeminine's tee-shirt faves:
Plain white tee, £29.00, available from Mango
Fallen Angel tee, £20.00, available from Topshop