Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
Tip Five: Lingerie


Tip Five: Lingerie

Patricia Field says: "Our drawers are full of lingerie that we don’t use anymore, here’s how to breathe a new life into your lingerie."

"Underwear as ready to wear: for example a full slip can be a summer sundress, add a little sequinned sweater and dress it up for evening. A bustier is a top. Wear it with jeans, wear it with shorts, wear it with a skirt. You can wear it so many ways."

Sofeminine's underwear as outerwear lust-haves:

Ender Legard plunge corset, £450, available from Net-A-Porter

Dara Corset, £595, available from Harrods

05/09/2011
