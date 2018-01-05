Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
Tip Five: Lingerie
Patricia Field says: "Our drawers are full of lingerie
that we don’t use anymore, here’s how to breathe a new life into your lingerie
."
"Underwear as ready to wear: for example a full slip can be a summer sundress, add a little sequinned sweater
and dress it up for evening. A bustier is a top. Wear it with jeans, wear it with shorts, wear it with a skirt. You can wear it so many ways."
Sofeminine's underwear as outerwear lust-haves:
Ender Legard plunge corset, £450, available from Net-A-Porter
Dara Corset, £595, available from Harrods