>
>
>
Essentials
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
  
Patricia Fields shares her styling tips
In this article

Patricia Fields shares her styling tips


Tip Six: Mish mash

Patricia says: "Almost fifty percent of women can’t part with their clothes. Why?  Sentimental value? Guilt of discarding? Out of size? Out of trend?

"Turn something old into something new, refresh it, co-ordinate it, combine the clothes and accessories that you already have in new ways; try new combinations."
 
"It’s the mish-mash combinations that give you the originality."

Sofeminine's mish mash essentials: 

Freckle denim blazer, £29.50, Pret-a-Portabello

Silk scarf, £65.00, Aspinal of London

Green navajo ring, £5.95, Joe Browns

Blonde pencil skirt, £35.00, Topshop

Leather look purse, £12.99, H&M

05/09/2011
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         