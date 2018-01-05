In this article















Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

Tip Six: Mish mash Patricia says: "Almost fifty percent of women can’t part with their clothes. Why? Sentimental value? Guilt of discarding? Out of size? Out of trend?



"Turn something old into something new, refresh it, co-ordinate it, combine the clothes and accessories that you already have in new ways; try new combinations."



"It’s the mish-mash combinations that give you the originality."



Sofeminine's mish mash essentials:



Freckle denim blazer, £29.50,

Silk scarf, £65.00,



Green navajo ring, £5.95,



Blonde pencil skirt, £35.00,



Leather look purse, £12.99,



