Patricia Fields shares her styling tips

Tip Seven: Casual and Sportswear Patricia Fields says: "Almost half of us are drawn to clothes that are soft and fresh. Everyone’s got a few pieces of athletic wear and we all like them, there’s nothing like a soft friendly hoody, but why not wear it a little more exciting and make it a little more surprising?



"Wear it big, wear it little, wear it cropped and sexy. Wear it with slim bottoms mix athletic and lace. Mix sports stripes with stilettos."



Sofeminine's sportwear essentials:



Slouchy grey jumper, £24.95,



Diamond zip leggings, £95.00,







For more advice from Patricia Field on getting the most out of your wardrobe visit

