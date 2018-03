Perfect date outfits: Winter sun

OK, so maybe we're dreaming here! But there is always the option of a week long Valentines Day in Fiji. Maybe! If he knows what is good for him...



Well, if there is, we've got your winter sun needs covered. Think cute bikini, floaty kaftan and jewelled sandals. Easy, simple and so very chic!



Bikini: Mara Hoffman

Kaftan: Juliet Dunn

Sandals: Office

Trilby: Topshop

Sunglasses: BHS