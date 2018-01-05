>
Autumn - Winter

Top 10 Ways to wear Peter Pan Collar

Top 10 Ways to wear Peter Pan Collar
Top 10 Ways to wear Peter Pan Collar

Top Ten ways to wear the Peter Pan Collar
 

For cutesy style like Alexa Chung, embrace the Peter Pan collar trend. Prim but sexy, this is one trend that we're championing this autumn/winter. And with so many chic ways to embrace this new neckline, it's time to get shopping.

This forties style dress is our new lust have dress. Wear over long sleeves and leggings for the office, or pair with killer heels and bulky accessories for a dinner date.

