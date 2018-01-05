Top 10 Ways to wear Peter Pan Collar
Top Ten ways to wear the Peter Pan Collar
For cutesy style like Alexa Chung
, embrace the Peter Pan collar trend
. Prim but sexy, this is one trend
that we're championing this autumn/winter. And with so many chic ways to embrace this new neckline, it's time to get shopping.
This forties style dress is our new lust have dress. Wear over long sleeves and leggings for the office, or pair with killer heels and bulky accessories
for a dinner date.
Sleeveless Peter Pan Collar Dress
RRP: £22.00
Available from Peacocks