Pippa Middleton Style and Fashion Guide

Pippa Middleton handbag and accessories
Ever since her big sister said "I do", Pippa Middleton hasn't been out of the media spotlight.

But she's not just someone's sister, Pippa Middleton's become a fashion icon in her own right. In all four corners of the globe, she's found hersef gracing the covers of gossip magazines as we all pore over that infamous Pippa Middleton style.

Here's our guide to Pippa's style and fashion know-how...

Casual and relaxed, Pippa is all about the accessories. Why carry one bag when you've got two arms? Faithful to London label Modalu, Pippa never leaves the house without her beloved handbag.

With accessoires as good as this all she needs in a classic pair of jeans, camel boots and a navy blue cardigan. For Pippa Middleton fashion is about timeless classics and not about risk taking style gambles.

