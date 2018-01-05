Power fashion bloggers: Bip Ling and Susie Bubble

Her top tips? Susie Bubble (aka. Susanna Lau), 29, is queen of the fashion top knot and is a pro mixing up fashion with plenty of head-turning colour. A quick visit to her blog StyleBubble will have your head spinning with new fashion ideas - if you're brave enough!Susie is a self taught blogger, so there's plenty to learn from her!She says: "After graduating, I fell into a digital advertising job. It was boring and not very rewarding. At the same time I started Style Bubble, in March 2006.When I first got the Internet, I taught myself HTML and set up a Sailor Moon fan page for practice! The blog was a progression from that.I’ve always said I wanted the blog to indulge in my love of fashion . Although the scope of content has changed, it’s still personal."If you're keen to start your own blog then take a look at what's out there and see what you can bring to the table that's different.Susie says: "When I started blogging there was nothing going on. It was probably the bloggers like Rumi ( fashion Toast) and Tavi (Style Rookie) that kicked it into another level."And - importantly, if you're going to start a fashion blog, do it for the love!Susie and Bip Ling are the lucky ones but having a fashion blog, even if it's just a personal project can be really rewarding.Susie says: "Some bloggers make the jump from amateur level to professional level but I think it’s nice to discover something not so polished."See - perfection doesn't need to be pristine! - Know what you’re putting out there In the grand scheme of things, is it unique or eye-catching in a world as noisy as fashion? - Being able to cover the things that you want to do and see is priceless - it’s a sense of freedom and people will want to see that. - If you set out with a negative agenda (wanting free stuff or trips or whatever), you’ll have already failed.

