Check it out: Primark Limited Edition AW12 collection

It’s no surprise that we're big fans of Primark around here, the combo of super cheap prices and on trend designs is always a winner in our books.Their latest limited edition collection takes our Primark obsession to the next level: we want it all!Their gorgeous graphic prints, dark romance dresses and baroque inspired pieces are bang on trend and all at the right price.With every must-try trend covered off for the season, if you want to look fashion forward without forgoing your food shop, Primark's AW12 collection is where it's at.So what’re you waiting for? Check out these reasons for a Primark spree...