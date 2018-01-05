>
>
>
Essentials

Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour

 
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
In this article
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour

Rainwear: How to stay chic in a downpour

This relentless weather calls for a wardrobe raincheck - which is why we've rounded up the best on trend rainwear to keep you looking chic come rain or shine.

This season has been a total wash out but that doesn't mean your look has to suffer.

With rain in mind we've been on the scent for fashion buys that can weather the showers and downpours that have been plaguing old Blighty.

Rainwear doesn't have to mean looking like a hiking enthusiast - and our pick of rainwear accessories will have you looking super chic while you splash through those puddles.

Sofeminine 1, Weather nil.




27/04/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Ten men who you don’t want to marry This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Hot celebrity men in uniformHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         