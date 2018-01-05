|
Rainwear: How to look chic in a downpour
Rainwear: How to stay chic in a downpourThis relentless weather calls for a wardrobe raincheck - which is why we've rounded up the best on trend rainwear to keep you looking chic come rain or shine.
This season has been a total wash out but that doesn't mean your look has to suffer.
With rain in mind we've been on the scent for fashion buys that can weather the showers and downpours that have been plaguing old Blighty.
Rainwear doesn't have to mean looking like a hiking enthusiast - and our pick of rainwear accessories will have you looking super chic while you splash through those puddles.
Sofeminine 1, Weather nil.
Ursula Dewey
27/04/2012
